What’s happening: Oct. 24, 2019

TAYLOR’S ISLAND EXHIBIT CLOSING

A closing reception for the Plein Air Art Exhibit featuring Taylor’s Island will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Shelter Island Town Hall meeting room. Light beverages and snacks will be served.

PUMPKIN PAINTING

Kids in grades K to 5 can have fun with pumpkin painting with Bethany Ortmann at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Oct. 25, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. They will paint their own pumpkins for Halloween and enjoy a sweet Halloween treat. Kids will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Shelter Island fee: residents, $10; nonresident, $12.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. featuring “Go the Distance for Julia” with Tom Cronin and Toby Green. Mr. Cronin and Mr. Green went after the Guinness World Record for the longest open water jet ski trip -— from Shelter Island to Key West. Enduring 5-foot waves, lightning, fatigue and hunger, the pair raised over $30,000 for the Scleroderma Foundation. Mr. Cronin was inspired to undertake this feat by his young great-niece, Julia Ceresnak, who has scleroderma, a disease that results in the hardening of the skin and connective tissue. The two men will recount their 3,300-mile journey.

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program presents a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center on the Perlman campus. Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut. Admission: $25; free for students and Virtuoso Society members. Then on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m., PMP offers a Works in Progress concert in the Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

HALLOWEEN FUN

Mashomack Preserve offers Nature’s Halloween Trail on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Who’ll be in the woods this year? Mashomack’s band of costumed characters changes every year. Arrive anytime. Allow 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages welcome. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments following walk. Rain or shine. All ages, adults must accompany children.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Calling all ghosts, goblins and creepy creatures of the night! Shelter Island Country Club’s first annual Halloween Party takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the clubhouse. Admission is $25 and includes food, music and dancing and a costume contest with a $200 prize. It’s BYOB; ice and mixers will be provided. Tickets for a 50-50 raffle cost $20 each or six for $100. Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the club’s general course maintenance.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group is hosting a community ice cream social Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Good will donations accepted and benefit the All Faith Youth Group.

NEXT WEEK

HAUNTED HOUSE

Shelter Island Recreation and the Shelter Island Library present a haunted house at the library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stop over after the parade on your way to trick-or-treating. If any students in sixth grade and up would like to partake in the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the library.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

Shelter Island Recreation presents Silk Scarf Painting for grades K to 5 at the youth center on Friday, Nov. 1, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will design their very own silk scarf with instructor Lorraine Pepper who will provide all materials and teach children some techniques to make beautiful pieces. Children will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Fee: $10, resident; $12, nonresident.

ELECTION DAY LUNCH

The United Presbyterian Women are hosting an Election Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. After you vote, come to the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church for a delicious lunch of homemade clam chowder, hot dogs, and homemade desserts. All delicious and reasonably priced.

CRAFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair featuring a 50/50 raffle will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light fare will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COMING UP

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

