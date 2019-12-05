Island calendar: Dec. 5, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Birding: The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on the first Saturday of each month for birding from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Crafts: The annual Friends of the Library Craft Fair takes place at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support local craftspeople and artists as you shop for the holidays. A variety of one-of-a-kind products from food, to quilted items, jewelry, and much more will be on sale in the lower level of the library.

PJ party: The Shelter Island Recreation Center presents its Polar Express pajama party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Youth Center. Wear your pajamas and join us to watch the “Polar Express.” Guests will enjoy cocoa and cookies afterward. A holiday photo corner will be set up so be sure to bring your camera. Open to families. Fee: $5 per family.

Holiday: East End Hospice’s annual Tree of Lights Ceremony takes place at the Shelter Island Library at 2:30 p.m. This occasion honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances, and music. Ornaments are hung on a tree in memory of loved ones. For questions call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

Holiday: Sylvester Manor presents its 67th annual Holiday Tea & Tree from noon to 3 p.m. at the Manor House. Inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske, our 67th Annual Tea & Tree is a celebration where we express our gratitude to the members, donors, volunteers and sponsors who have supported us throughout the year. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents Santa’s Workshop in the Barn from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. The event will feature the opportunity to take a free photo with Santa; crafts for children and adults who can create their own unique ornament and gifts; a view of the Shelter Island School Art Show; holiday refreshments and hot chocolate. The society is accepting unwrapped toys for children in need. Free.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

Meeting: The Shelter Island Board of Trustees meeting takes place at 7 p.m. 631-749-0042.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Family: A parents circle gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 10 a.m. Parents can socialize with a cup of coffee while babies and toddlers play in a stimulating space.

Storytime: The Shelter Island Library presents storytime for kids at 11 am. featuring old favorites and new selections.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library Book Club gathers at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. Alicia Berenson’s life is seemingly perfect. One evening Alicia shoots her husband five times in the face, and never speaks another word. Alicia is sent to a secure forensic unit in London and her story captures the public imagination. Criminal psychotherapist Theo Faber is determined to get Alicia to talk and unravel the mystery of her crime.

MS: The MS Carepartners Group gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. This free group is open to MS patients and their support partners. Both are equally important in the task of caring for the needs of the other. Therefore, we call them “carepartners.” This group will offer carepartners the opportunity to share their needs and concerns with each other and to be a support network. Facilitators are Lucille Buergers, LCSW, Shelter Island Town Social Worker and Laurie Fanelli, NP, Shelter Island Senior Center Director. Register: Sara Mundy at 631-749-1059.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library hosts its book club at 5 p.m.

Film: The Shelter Island Library presents a documentary screening at 7 p.m. 631-749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: Make fused glass holiday ornaments at the Shelter Island Youth Center at 11 a.m. with Lorraine Pepper. Glass Fusion is the process of melting layers of glass in a kiln at very high temperatures. A variety of materials will be provided and finished pieces will be picked up at the library at a later date. For ages 16 and up. Please register as space for this class is limited. $35, resident; $45, non resident.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday extravaganza for families at 3 p.m. Featuring stories, treats, crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Crafts: The Shelter Island Library hosts a crafting group to make pom pom garlands at 10:30 a.m. Create a festive holiday garland with instructor Stephanie Raffel. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

Holiday: Mashomack Preserve presents its Holiday Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring mulled cider, eggnog and the good cheer of the season, the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th-century Victorian mansion, decked out in her holiday greens. Nature craft activity for kids.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Dec. 5: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 9: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 a.m.

Dec. 10: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14, Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Comments

comments