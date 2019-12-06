Around the world with The Reporter

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTO
Shelter Island School’s eighth-grade class, the class of 2024, went to Florida with the Reporter from Nov. 4 through 8. While they were there, they participated in the Disney Youth Education Series entitled the Science of Disney Imagineering.
The Reporter has racked up its frequent flier miles this year as so many of our readers love to take it with them when they travel. If you’re hitting the road (or the sky) over the holidays, don’t forget to bring a copy with you and send it to us.
COURTESY PHOTOS
Juliane Wallace and Cathy Driscoll traveled to Porto, Portugal in October to do some hiking in the Douro Valley. The Reporter travelled along. They posed in front of the Gustav Eiffel Bridge that spans the Douro River.
Brenda Bergman and Marty and Valerie Levenstein took the Reporter all the way to Oliveha, Villastrada Umbria, Italy on Oct. 12, 2019.
George Goodleaf and Vivienne Ganter-Ritz display the Reporter during a beautiful fall day spent in the Gion district of Kyoto, Japan.
