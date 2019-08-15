Island calendar: Aug. 15, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All That Has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Decision: The library presents “Great Decision: Decoding U.S.-China Trade” at 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Young naturalists: It’s “Turtle Time” from 10:30 a.m. to noon. How do turtles prepare for fall and winter? We’ll discover their surprising methods and discuss the variety of turtles and their habitat. Children will create their own unique shell with crayons and poster board to wear on their backs. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserves happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surroundings of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: 212-877-5045, [email protected]

Friday Night Dialogues: Mo Rocca will be the presenter during Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. at the library. Register: 631-749-0042.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Intercambio: The library hosts Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at 10 a.m. Featuring English and Spanish speakers in conversation and light refreshments.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Carnival: Hay Beach presents its annual Hay Beach Carnival and Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. in front of 10 Hay Beach Road. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided to all Hay Beach residents and guests. The rain date is Aug. 24. RSVP accepts only to 631-749-1972.

Chicken BBQ: The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Cookbook club: The library hosts a gathering of the Cookbook Club at 5:30 p.m. Bring a recipe to share and discuss or find one at the library.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Film: Sylvester Manor hosts a family movie night with a screening of “A Bug’s Life” at 8 p.m. outdoors on the Manor Grounds. Free. Gates open at 7 p.m. sylvestermanor.org.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserves happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues: Tim Dalton will discuss underwater photography during Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. at the library. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Sept. 23: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

